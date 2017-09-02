CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
People Flock To New Jersey Animal Shelters To Adopt Harvey Dogs

Filed Under: Harvey, Harvey dogs, Hurricane Harvey, Mike Sugerman, New Jersey

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Dogs from Texas who endured Hurricane Harvey are now finding new homes in and around New Jersey.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman reported, one pup’s name, ironically, is sunshine.

“You’re just like my grandbaby,” said Donna Gerardo.

Sunshine came from the flooding and went home with the Gerardo family to South Plainfield.

“We heard about the hurricane, and we lost our dog a while ago. So I felt like it was time for our family to maybe look and maybe help a dog,” Donna said.

Manager Brian Bradshaw couldn’t have predicted how crowded the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter would be Saturday.

“They pretty much want to see the Texas dogs. They want to say that they have a Hurricane Harvey dog,” he said.

Eight dogs came to the shelter, as part of the 72 dogs airlifted last week to the East Coast. All came from shelters and none were separated from their owners during the flood.

Bradshaw said he couldn’t have predicted the response, but he did offer a different prediction.

“Next year, there’s going to be a million dogs named Harvey,” he said. “I’m sure of it.”

