People Flock To New Jersey Animal Shelters To Adopt Harvey Dogs

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Dogs from Texas who endured Hurricane Harvey are now finding new homes in and around New Jersey.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman reported, one pup’s name, ironically, is sunshine.

“You’re just like my grandbaby,” said Donna Gerardo.

Sunshine came from the flooding and went home with the Gerardo family to South Plainfield.

“We heard about the hurricane, and we lost our dog a while ago. So I felt like it was time for our family to maybe look and maybe help a dog,” Donna said.

Manager Brian Bradshaw couldn’t have predicted how crowded the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter would be Saturday.

“They pretty much want to see the Texas dogs. They want to say that they have a Hurricane Harvey dog,” he said.

Eight dogs came to the shelter, as part of the 72 dogs airlifted last week to the East Coast. All came from shelters and none were separated from their owners during the flood.

Bradshaw said he couldn’t have predicted the response, but he did offer a different prediction.

“Next year, there’s going to be a million dogs named Harvey,” he said. “I’m sure of it.”