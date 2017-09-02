CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

President Donald Trump’s Weekly Address 9/1

Filed Under: President Donald Trump, Presidential Weekly Address

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Below is the transcript for President Donald Trump’s weekly address:

My Fellow Americans,

I had the profound honor this week of addressing American troops at Fort Myer and speaking to thousands of veterans at the American Legion National Convention.

Today I want to speak to all Americans about what we can learn from the men and women of our incredible Armed Forces.

Every person who puts on the uniform makes our nation proud.  They all come from across our land.  They represent every race, ethnicity, and creed.  But they all pledge the same oath, fight for the same cause, and operate as one team – with one shared sense of purpose.

They love their families.  They cherish their freedom.  They salute our flag.  And above all, they believe in America.

Now, we must draw inspiration from their love and loyalty to one another – and to our nation – as we seek to heal divisions from within.

We must also remember what our service personnel know better than anyone: that we are one people, with one home, and one glorious American destiny.

We come from all different walks of life – but we all share the same dream – to live in peace and safety, to work with honor and dignity, and to build a better future for those we love.

Together, we can achieve this dream, but we must first remember who we are and the values that bind us together.  We must speak out against the voices that try to sow hatred and division.  We must treat our fellow citizens with love and affection.  And we must honor our heroes – and prove worthy of the sacrifice they have made for all of us.

I ask every American to make a simple promise to the courageous warriors who fight in our name: when they come home from battle, they will find a country that has renewed the sacred bonds of loyalty that unite us together as one.

Only when we work together with a shared purpose will we carry on the proud tradition of those who came before us.

Only when we honor our history will we have confidence in our future.

And only when we strive for peace among one another will we remain a force for peace all around the world.

We can achieve this peace, we can foster this unity, and we can rebuild this loyalty – because together, we are truly One Nation Under God.

Thank you. God bless you.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch