United Airlines Employee Struck By Plane Propeller At Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a worker was struck and seriously injured by a moving airline propeller at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police department spokesman Joseph Pentangelo says the accident occurred around 2:20 a.m. Saturday in a maintenance area of the airport across from Terminal A. But further details were not immediately available.
The injured woman, a 54-year-old Orange resident who works for United Airlines, was taken to University Hospital with a serious head injury.
Officials say the accident didn’t disrupt airport operations.
Authorities say the plane was not on a runway at the time of the accident, which remains under investigation.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)