6 Hurt When SUV Smashes Into Laundromat On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were rushed to the hospital after a sport utility vehicle plowed into a laundromat on Staten Island Sunday morning.
Police say the 74-year-old driver may have mixed up the gas and brake pedals when his SUV slammed into the business just after 8 a.m.
Officials say six people were rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North.
Three of the injuries are believed to be serious but nonlife-threatening, while the remaining three are believed to be minor.
The collision remains under investigation.