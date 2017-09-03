9/3 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Grab that umbrella if you’re heading out this morning! A soggy start to this Sunday with cool temps in the 50s & low 60s across the area. Rain will taper to a few showers during the day with some breaks of sun this afternoon as temps reach the mid 70s.
How are things looking for the big holiday tomorrow? Fantastic! Expect plenty of sunshine with low humidity & light breezes, and it’ll be seasonably warm with temps in the upper 70s & low 80s…a great day to get out and enjoy the unofficial end to summer.
It’ll feel even more like summer on Tuesday with higher humidity and temps reaching the upper 80s.
Have a great day!