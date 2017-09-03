9/3 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a gloomy, chilly, and damp Sunday, we’ll finally get clearing skies late tonight. It’ll be a bit milder overnight compared to last, with temps dropping to the lower 60s around town as opposed to upper 50s.

For the big Labor Day holiday itself tomorrow, expect a perfect weather day! Sunny skies, light breezes, and low humidity. It’ll feel really nice out there with temps in the upper 70s & low 80s…so outdoor celebrations are lookin’ good!

Tuesday will be feelin’ like summer as everyone heads back to work…temps will reach the upper 80s and the humidity will be up too. Expect a few late afternoon showers & rumbles, but the better bet for rain will be Wednesday & Thursday with cooler temps.

Have a great night & enjoy the holiday!

