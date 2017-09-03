Christie Looks Toward Having To Drive Again After Leaving Office

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has four months left in office, and afterward, it will be back to normal activities – including driving a car.
But is he really ready for that?
As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, Christie had multiple accidents and several points on his license before he took office. The way he sees it, New Jerseyans have been much safer over the past eight years when other people were driving him.
“Listen, I wasn’t very good before, so God knows how bad I’m going to be now,” Christie said.
But the governor has gotten some behind-the-wheel practice in recent weeks. Christie’s son, Patrick, just got his own driver’s license.
“We’re doing a little practicing and parallel parking and that fun stuff together, so I’ve been able to do a little bit of driving,” he said.
Christie said he is more than happy to retake the road test if he is asked to.