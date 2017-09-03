Crafting The Perfect Menu For Your Labor Day Cookout

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Labor Day comes grilling, and if you’re still looking for the perfect menu to satisfy your guests, CBS2 has you covered.

Cindy Hsu headed to Melba’s in Harlem to chat with Chef Mark Bailey about ideas on the main course and some quick and easy side dishes to add flavor to your party.

See below for Chef Bailey’s recipes:

Memphis Style Back Ribs 1/4 cup prepared yellow mustard Apple juice, in spray bottle 1/4 cup brown sugar 1/4 cup kosher salt 2 tsp chili powder 1 1/2 tsp dry mustard 1 tsp black pepper 1 tsp celery salt 2 slabs Back Ribs, membrane removed About 30 minutes before smoking, make the dry rub. Combine all ingredients in a small bowl; mix well. Spread both sides of ribs with yellow mustard and sprinkle with dry rub. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Heat charcoal or gas grill for indirect cooking at 250oF. Place the ribs, meaty side up, over a drip pan and cook for 4 to 6 hours until very tender. Spritz ribs occasionally with water or apple juice using a spray bottle. Add about 12 coals to a charcoal grill every 45 minutes or so to maintain the heat. Let ribs stand 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

‘Porky’ Oven Baked Beans

1 pound ground pork

2 large cans pork and beans

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

brown sugar to taste

cooking spray

salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cook and stir ground beef over medium-high heat until beef is browned. Drain pork and set aside.

Pour pork and beans into oven safe dish that has been lightly sprayed with cooking oil. Gentle mix in cooked ground beef and dry mustard. Next add in brown sugar to taste, mixing thoroughly.

Bake beans at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 1 hour. Until nice and bubbly. Remove from oven and sauce will thicken as the baked beans cool.

Spicy Cole Slaw

4 cups shredded cabbage, shredded

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 cup dairy sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing

1 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 tablespoon Jerk seasoning

1 tablespoon fresh dill, minced

Place shredded cabbage and onion into a mixing bowl and lightly toss. Form the herbed sauce by mixing together the remaining ingredients in another bowl. Pour the herbed sauce over the cabbage and onion and toss well.

Refrigerate for 1 hour. Serve cold.

Grilled Herbed Corn On The Cobs

6 corn cobs, husk removed

Herbed Butter Rub

1/4 cup butter

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

1 tablespoon fresh chopped chives

salt and freshly grounded black pepper to taste

Soak corn cobs in cold water for at least 1 hour. Before grilling drain water from cobs.

While you corncobs are soaking go ahead and prepare herbed butter rub.

In a mixing bowl, beat butter, lemon juice, parsley, chives, salt and pepper until softened and well blended. Rub cobs with herbed butter.

Heat grill to 350 degrees. Grill corn cobs until cooked golden brown, turning frequently while brushing with herbed butter.

Serve warm.