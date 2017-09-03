Livery Cab Driver Slashed, Robbed By Knife-Wielding Trio In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men and a woman they say slashed and robbed a livery cab driver in the Bronx.

Police released a surveillance photo of the trio the 22-year-old driver says he dropped off on White Plains Road in Pelham Parkway last Tuesday.

Investigators say one of the suspects pulled a knife and cut the driver multiple times on the arm.

The driver then says he was forced to hand over cash and a cell phone before the suspects ran off.

Police describe the individuals wanted as follows:

Individual 1: male, black, 25-year of age, 5’10”, 175 lbs., dark complexion, brown eyes, black hair, last seen wearing a gray jacket, and blue jeans.

Individual 2: male, black, 25-years of age, dark complexion, last seen wearing orange jacket.

Individual 3: female, black, 25-years of age, medium complexion, last seen wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.