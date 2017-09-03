LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Man Seriously Wounded In Stabbing Near Central Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed near Central Park Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they were called to Central Park South near Columbus Circle for reports of a stabbing just before 1:30 p.m.

Medics transported one man to New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center with serious, but nonlife-threatening stab wounds to his torso.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

