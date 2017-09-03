LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Suspect Punched, Knocked Down 69-Year-Old Man In Midtown East Subway Station, Police Say

Filed Under: 53rd Street, Lexington Avenue, Midtown East, subway attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching late Sunday for a suspect who punched a 69-year-old man and knocked him down a Midtown East subway station last week.

Police learned that around 5:38 p.m. this past Wednesday in the 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue station – serving the E and M trains – the older man was approached by a man he did not know who punched him and caused him to lose his balance and fall into a metal support beam.

The victim suffered a laceration and pain to his head, police said.

The suspect ran off. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, who was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks and black sneakers.

Police have released photos and video of the suspect.

Midtown East Subway Attack Suspect

Police believe this suspect punched a 69-year-old man and knocked him down in the Lexington Avenue-53rd Street subway station in Midtown East. (Credit: NYPD)

Midtown East Subway Attack Suspect

Police believe this suspect punched a 69-year-old man and knocked him down in the Lexington Avenue-53rd Street subway station in Midtown East. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch