Suspect Punched, Knocked Down 69-Year-Old Man In Midtown East Subway Station, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching late Sunday for a suspect who punched a 69-year-old man and knocked him down a Midtown East subway station last week.
Police learned that around 5:38 p.m. this past Wednesday in the 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue station – serving the E and M trains – the older man was approached by a man he did not know who punched him and caused him to lose his balance and fall into a metal support beam.
The victim suffered a laceration and pain to his head, police said.
The suspect ran off. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, who was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks and black sneakers.
Police have released photos and video of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.