Man Charged With Trying To Kidnap Girl, 12, In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested late Sunday and charged with trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Queens last week.
Vladimir Suero, 38, of Brooklyn, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree harassment, and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, police said.
The alleged incident happened Thursday evening in Queens Village.
Investigators say the young girl and her mother were walking along Jamaica Avenue near a Key Food store when the suspect grabbed her arm and said “you’re coming with me” in Spanish.
The girl’s mother intervened and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
Police tell CBS2 they do not believe the attempt was part of any pattern in the area.