SoHo Food Vendor Attacked By Other Vendors Who Resented Spot He Took, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A food vendor was attacked in SoHo this weekend, allegedly by other vendors who were angry about the spot he took.
M.D. Rahman was setting up his halal food cart across the street from the SoHo Bloomingdale’s on Broadway between Spring and Broome streets Saturday morning, when police said three other vendors who did not want Rahman there attacked him with a piece of metal.
He ended up in the hospital, police said.
As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported, Rahman was back in his spot Sunday afternoon. The other vendors are charged with gang assault.
Ali, who runs a smoothie cart across the street, said vendors should respect each other.
“Not right at all. This should not be happening. Like, if you fight over a spot, just let it go. Move to another place,” he said. “As the law says, come first who’s going to be there first.”
The alleged assailants were identified in the New York Post as Carlos Lopez-Pizarro, 31; Eduardo Latin-Cisterna, 46; and Marco Vial, 50, all of West New York, New Jersey.
Rahman has been there for years, though he did take a few days off.