State Assemblyman Michael Simanowitz Dead At 45

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Assemblyman and Queens native Michael Simanowitz died Saturday after battling an undisclosed illness.
Simanowitz will be laid to rest Sunday.
Governor Andrew Cuomo offered his condolences, saying Simanowitz “worked every day to make life better for his constituents.”
Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said he’s “shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend and colleague.”
“Mike was a public servant in the truest sense who served his community and the state of New York with dedication and passion,” Heastie continued. “I will especially remember Mike for his quick wit and intelligence.”
The Queens College grad leaves behind a wife, Jennifer, and four kids.
The funeral is set for noon at the Schwartz Brothers Funeral Chapel in Forest Hills.
Simanowitz was 45-years-old.