LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

State Assemblyman Michael Simanowitz Dead At 45

Filed Under: Michael Simanowitz

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Assemblyman and Queens native Michael Simanowitz died Saturday after battling an undisclosed illness.

Simanowitz will be laid to rest Sunday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo offered his condolences, saying Simanowitz “worked every day to make life better for his constituents.”

Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said he’s “shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend and colleague.”

“Mike was a public servant in the truest sense who served his community and the state of New York with dedication and passion,” Heastie continued. “I will especially remember Mike for his quick wit and intelligence.”

The Queens College grad leaves behind a wife, Jennifer, and four kids.

The funeral is set for noon at the Schwartz Brothers Funeral Chapel in Forest Hills.

Simanowitz was 45-years-old.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch