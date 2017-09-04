CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Caribbean Culture Celebrated As West Indian Parade Marches Through Crown Heights

Filed Under: Reena Roy, West Indian Day Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A sea of color and sounds are on display in Brooklyn on Monday as the annual West Indian American Day Parade is in full swing.

Officials are expecting more than 1.5 million people to attend the parade, which began at 11 a.m. along Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.

MORE: Tightened Security For J’Ouvert Festival, West Indian Day Parade In Brooklyn

Walking down Eastern Parkway, you almost feel like you’re on a Caribbean island, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

West Indian Day Parade 2017

Participants at the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn on Sept. 4, 2017. (credit: CBS2)

“Everyone’s excited,” said paradegoer Jamilla Smith. “Everyone’s in a happy mood. Everyone is just happy to be here.”

“It feels like being back home,” said Natasha Rudder. “It feels like one of those holidays that we get all excited about.”

The rainbow of colors, the bumping beats of soca and calypso music are capturing the essence of the Caribbean culture.

“The dancing is my favorite — and the food,” Imani Woods said.

“I just wanted to come out and live my culture,” Smith said. “I’m Jamaican, so I wanted to do that.”

That’s true no matter which island people are representing.

“I’m Guyanese, Trini, Panamanian, Puerto Rican and Jamaican,” said Woods.

Everyone is in the heart of Brooklyn to celebrate their heritage together.

“Being away from your country, it’s good to kind of see different aspects of different cultures, different parts of the Caribbean,” Smith said. “It’s always good to come together and really just have a happy time.”

“All the different countries, they get to get together, and we get to eat the different food and celebrate together,” said Venecia Little.

The parade is an annual Labor Day celebration in New York that dates back to the 1940s, one that people look forward to all year, every year.

“Since I’m here in this country, I’m always coming to it,” Rudder said. “So it’s over 20 years.”

With a strong tradition comes dedication. The detailed costumes, with all kinds of fabrics beads and sequins, are also filled with love and labor.

Pat Nurse said it took a month to make her costume.

“To me, it’s like if you love something, you don’t even feel it being hard,” she said.

And to keep up with all the dancing, there’s, of course, some authentic grub. For example, one Jamaican stand is cooking up dishes such as curry goat and chicken the traditional way — on rims from a car tire.

“Today we have plantains ackee and soft, which is Jamaica’s national dish,” Michelle Gunter said.

“We use car rims for the cold stove, so we are using the tradition of cold stove,” she added. “It gives us special flavor.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch