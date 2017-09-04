9/4 CBS2 Labor Day Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning and Happy Labor Day! If you have the day off make sure you get the chance to enjoy it…tons of sun, low humidity, and pleasant warmth with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Tuesday will feel even more like summer with sun and clouds, higher humidity, and temps peaking in the upper 80s. There may be a few late-day showers and rumbles, but the better bet will be late at night.
Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the rainy days this week. A slow moving front will bring rounds of rain and thunderstorms, and some downpours are possible due to plenty of moisture in the atmosphere. It’ll be much cooler though with highs only in the low and mid 70s.
Enjoy the holiday!