Admitted MS-13 Gang Member Charged In Vicious Assault On Ex-Girlfriend

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An admitted member of the brutal street gang MS-13 is facing charges for a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend.
Police say Kenny Cruz allegedly punched and kicked the woman, hit her with a stapler, and stabbed her with scissors.
The ugly confrontation happened last Thursday in Hempstead.
Investigators say the woman was meeting with Cruz’s mother to discuss child support when she encountered Cruz.
She was held against her will for more than 20 minutes before she managed to escape.
Cruz’s mother tried to stop the assault, but he threatened her with scissors according to police.
“The victim was eventually able to run out of the building to her car,” Nassau Detective Vincent Garcia said in a press conference Monday. “She drove home where she was then transported to an area hospital by her mother.”
The victim suffered three stab wounds, a collapsed lung, and multiple lacerations. She required immediate emergency surgery and spent two days in the hospital, according to Garcia.
Cruz is facing a litany of charges, including second degree murder.