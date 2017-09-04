LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Weather | Best Sales | Concert Guide | Events | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Car Jumps Curb, Strikes 4 Pedestrians In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A driver was taken into custody after police said several pedestrians were struck by a car in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

A group of friends were hanging out in front of 1185 Halsey Street around 5 a.m. when a black four-door sedan came barreling towards them, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.

“A car jumped the curb and just started going into everyone. Two of my friends got pinned into a gate,” said witness Latoya. “The car just ran over everyone.”

Latoya said she was lucky to be able to limp away.

“I jumped over, so I think for me landing is how I got hurt,” she said.

Ambulances rushed four people to Woodhull Medical Center.

The driver tried to flee the scene but didn’t get far because the vehicle’s front right tire was ripped off in the crash.

The car made it about a block before the driver was taken into police custody, Jones reported.

It is unclear if the crash was intentional

“I don’t know of the circumstances I just know that this should have never happened,” Latoya said. “I’m just happy that we all made it.”

