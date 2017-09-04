David Wright To Undergo Shoulder Surgery Tuesday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — David Wright is headed back to the operating room.

The Mets announced Monday that the 34-year-old third baseman will undergo surgery Tuesday in New York to repair his right rotator cuff.

Wright has been on the disabled list all season after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck last June. He also was dealing with a shoulder impingement in spring training.

He played in three rehab assignment games with Class A St. Lucie before the Mets shut him down for the season due to shoulder pain.

Wright has played in just 75 major league games over the past three seasons and none since May 27, 2016.

The Mets also announced infielder T.J. Rivera will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow this week. He was diagnosed in late July with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. In 73 games this season, Rivera batted .290 with five homers and 27 RBIs.

In other injury updates provided by the team:

• Outfielder Michael Conforto will undergo surgery this week in Los Angeles to repair a tear in the posterior capsule in his left shoulder.

• Relief pitcher Josh Edgin will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday in New York.

• Pitcher Noah Syndergaard will make his second rehab start Thursday, this time for the Brooklyn Cyclones.

• Infielder Wilmer Flores suffered a broken nose Saturday. He will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

• Shortstop Amed Rosario is day-to-day after suffering a contusion on his right index finger Saturday.