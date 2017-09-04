President Trump Expected To End DACA Program

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. But that will come after a six-month delay.

People familiar with the plans said the delay in the formal dismantling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program would be intended to give Congress time to decide whether it wants to address the status of the affected young immigrants.

But it was not immediately clear how the six-month delay would work in practice and what would happen to people who currently have work permits under the program, or whose permits expire during the six-month stretch.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says Trump’s likely decision to end the program is dangerous and that Trump could ruin the lives of hundreds of thousands people those who “consider themselves patriotic and proud Americans that just want to contribute to our society.”

There are currently 30,000 immigrants benefiting from DACA in New York City, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported.

“And every single one of them is waiting for an announcement that could dash their hopes and dreams,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said DACA advocates will fight President Trump in court and in Congress.

“We are going to go to the courts to fight him, to stop him from taking away from the dreamers– their hopes. We’re going to go to Congress and fight for the DREAM Act,” de Blasio said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney GEneral Eric Schneiderman announced the state will sue if the president ends the program.

“If he moves forward with this cruel action, New York State will sue to protect the ‘dreamers’ and the state’s sovereign interest in the fair and equal application of the law,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We should not and cannot sit on the sidelines and watch the lives of these young people ruined. We have both a legal and moral obligation to make sure that the laws are faithfully executed without discrimination or animus.”

“President Trump’s decision to end the DACA program would be cruel, gratuitous, and devastating to tens of thousands of New Yorkers,” Schneiderman said. “Dreamers are Americans in every way. They played by the rules. They pay their taxes. And they’ve earned the right to stay in the only home they have ever known. More than 40,000 New Yorkers are protected under DACA. They pay more than $140 million in state and local taxes. They are vital members of our community.”

The Obama-era program protected nearly 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation. Throughout his campaign, Trump threatened to end DACA but now GOP leaders are pressuring him to keep the policy while they work on a new plan, CBS2 reported.

