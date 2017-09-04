Tightened Security For J’Ouvert Festival, West Indian Day Parade In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the most vibrant events in the city celebrating Caribbean culture is seeing amped up security and closed roads as police try to curb the violence that has been seen in recent years.

J’Ouvert meaning “day break” is a celebration to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in Trinidad and it also marks the beginning of the West Indian celebration of culture that happens every year in Brooklyn.

But it has been marred by violence in years past.

Last year three people were shot, two were killed. The year before Carey Gabay, a Harvard-educated aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was slain after being caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout.

This year, the mayor and the NYPD have made a pact to increase security, taking the same approach as in Time Square New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“We want to set it up similar to Times Square. That there will be a screening process, approximately 12 different entry points coming into the route,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Terance Monahan said.

#Jouvert time 🇯🇲🇹🇹🇬🇩🇬🇾. Tight security and checkpoints. 3 shootings in Crown Hts close to #WestIndianDayParade route 2 mi. away. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/idfNOkTSZC — Sonia Rincón (@SoniaRincon) September 4, 2017

All revelers must be screened at one of the 12 security checkpoints and 3,500 officers are patrolling the event.

All participants and spectators will also be screened by officers for weapons and alcoholic beverages; backpacks and other large bags will not be allowed.

“We have juice and water, we’re good!” participant Clive Headley said.

“I really love it,” participant Deborah Headley said.

The parade has also been pushed back from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The reviews on the new security measures are mixed.

“It’s too boring. Last year at this time, there would be people you would be able to jump and play music, now with the check points it’s a waste of time,” one woman said.

“It doesn’t feel like a Caribbean parade anymore, it feels like a police parade,” another woman said.

“The main priority is that we have a good time, but that we also remain safe, so thank you NYPD for the job you’re doing,” reveler Debbie Pierre said.

Despite the increased police presence, there was violence in Brooklyn overnight. A 44-year-old man was shot in the chest just two blocks away from the start of the West Indian Day parade at Schenectady Avenue and Saint Johns Place. Police have not determined if the shooting victim was taking part of overnight J’Ouvert celebrations, or if this is unrelated. He is listed in critical condition at Kings County Hospital.

There was another man who was shot in the abdomen near the parade route area police have not been able to confirm if that was part of a separate J’Overt celebration.

The West Indian Day Parade parade begins at 11 a.m. in Crown Height on Eastern Parkway and ends in Prospect Heights.