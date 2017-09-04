Many Families Opt For ‘Staycations’ This Labor Day Weekend

CLOSTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The American Automobile Association says some 35 million Americans have driven more than 50 miles to the beach, the mountains, or just to get away this holiday weekend.

But as CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, many others are sticking closer to home by choosing a ‘staycation’ over a vacation.

For Janet Kovacs and her kids, there’s no place they’d rather spent the unofficial end of summer than on the family boat in Tarrytown, New York.

“We don’t need to go away,” the Irvington resident said. “We have the Hudson right here in our backyard, so what better way to spend Labor Day with friends and family boating.”

Lots of boaters were taking advantage of the picture perfect holiday weather on the river.

Some parents had to watch the first youth soccer games of the new season, while others just wanted to take a leisurely stroll, relax in the park, or do mostly nothing.

“He’s gonna barbecue maybe later on,” Elmsford resident Ruth Lugo said. “Put a few burgers on or whatever, but just lay back.”

Things were a bit more exciting at Rye Playland, where people lined up to take advantage of half-price rides for the holiday.

“Just spending some time with the family and enjoying the day and the weather here,” Stony Point resident Sajjan Daniel said.

But for many kids enjoying one last day at the park, the end of summer leaves them feeling only one way.

“Sad,” seventh grader Shane Daniel said. “Because we have to go back to school, and we don’t get to play anymore.”

Some kids were jumping for joy in Closter, New Jersey at the town’s 57th annual Labor Day celebration. Veterans Memorial Park turned into a family friendly festival featuring games and a huge double zipline for kids.

“We love the Closter Day fair,” Dumont resident Mary Mikulka said. “We’ve come last year, the year before, it’s always a great way to spend the last day of summer.”

The festival in Closter closed out the summer with a roaring fireworks display Monday night.