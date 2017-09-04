Mets’ Harvey To Make Next Start On 3 Days’ Rest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the final month of a lost season, the Mets will send former ace Matt Harvey to the mound on three days’ rest this week.

Manager Terry Collins said Monday that Harvey will start against the Phillies on Wednesday night at Citi Field. It’s a curious move considering Harvey just pitched Saturday, his first major league outing since going on the disabled list in June with a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder. In his return against the Astros, Harvey lasted just two innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits.

MORE: David Wright To Undergo Shoulder Surgery Tuesday

“He wants to get back out there as quick as possible and feels good, so we are going to pitch him Wednesday,” Collins said, according to the New York Post. “It’s only three days. Even though the effort was more (Saturday) than it is in any rehab assignment, he feels good enough he wants to get back out there.”

According to Baseball-Reference.com, Harvey, 28, has never pitched on fewer than four days’ rest before.

In 14 starts this season, Harvey is 4-4 with a career-worst 5.97 ERA.

Harvey has battled a bevy of injuries in recent years. He missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery. His 2016 season was then cut short after having surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome, a group of disorders that occur when the blood vessels or nerves between the collarbone and rib are compressed, causing pain in the shoulders and neck and numbness in the fingers.

Currently, Mets starters Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler and Seth Lugo are on the disabled list, with all but Syndergaard ruled out for the rest of the season.