Person Shot Along West Indian Day Parade Route, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot along the route of the West Indian Day Parade Monday afternoon.
Police say the shooting occurred at 672 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 4:45 p.m.
Officials say the victim was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and is expected to survive.
Details on what led up to the shooting weren’t immediately available.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, this year’s event had been peaceful overall, with hundreds of thousands of people celebrating Caribbean heritage.