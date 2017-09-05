9/5 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll warm well into the 80’s this afternoon as our next cold front approaches — a full 5+° above normal. It will be humid, as well, with the possibility of a late day storm, but well off to our north and west.
Storms and showers will swing through this evening with the possibility of a few strong to severe storms (best chance will be north and west). In addition to damaging winds and hail, frequent lightning and drenching downpours are also a possibility. Outside of that, expect mild temps with lows only in the upper 60s.
We’ll see leftover showers and storms tomorrow as our cold front slowly pushes through the area. It will be much cooler, too, with highs only in the low to mid 70s.
As for Thursday, a leftover shower is possible, but the bulk of the area will start to dry out. Highs that day will remain below normal in the low to mid 70s.