Back Stories: ‘Something Has Happened Here At The World Trade Center’

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS reporter Tom Kamkinski was in Chopper 880 on the morning of September 11, 2001.
Normally, he would have been back at the airport by 8:45 a.m., but he got called to cover a crash on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx. He couldn’t find the collision, so he turned around, facing south.
“At that point, we look out and we see right in front of us a flash and a fireball come up from the top of the World Trade Center,” he recalls. “My pilot said to us in the cabin, ‘I think that was a plane.’”
WCBS anchor Pat Carroll took Kaminski live for a traffic and weather hit, and he said, “Pat, something has happened here at the World Trade Center.”
He says you can hear in his voice he had no idea what had happened but he knew it was something “very, very big.”
“I remember blinking a lot. Not because of any smoke or dust or anything like that,” he says. “I just remember blinking to see if it’s going to change.”