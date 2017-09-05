Boomer & Carton: Jerry Is So Very Good At Updating The Masses

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco was back in the saddle on Tuesday morning, delivering updates as only he can.
The “maven” broke down the Yankees’ 7-4 win in Baltimore on Monday, a victory that, coupled with the Red Sox’s loss a few hours later, moved the Bombers within 2 1/2 games of first place in the AL East.
Jerry also got into the Mets, who went up big early on their way to an 11-7 win over the Phillies on Monday, and the US Open, which is moving into the later rounds with a lot of big names still lurking.