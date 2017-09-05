Boomer & Carton: Jerry Is So Very Good At Updating The Masses

Jerry Recco was back in the saddle on Tuesday morning, delivering updates as only he can.

The “maven” broke down the Yankees’ 7-4 win in Baltimore on Monday, a victory that, coupled with the Red Sox’s loss a few hours later, moved the Bombers within 2 1/2 games of first place in the AL East.

Jerry also got into the Mets, who went up big early on their way to an 11-7 win over the Phillies on Monday, and the US Open, which is moving into the later rounds with a lot of big names still lurking.

