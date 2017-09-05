Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Sept. 5, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Craig’s favorite foil, Suzyn Waldman, who was heard doing it as only she can while wrapping up the Yankees’ win over the Orioles on Monday.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys spent a good portion of their first show following a lengthy vacation discussing the Yankees’ run toward the postseason and the Giants’ quest for a lot more than simply a playoff spot in 2017.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!