Police: Alleged Drunken Driver Hits Stepson Walking Dog On Long Island

CENTERPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is facing drunken driving charges after police said he crashed his luxury car into his 13-year-old stepson.
It happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday on Laurel Hill Road in Centerport.
Police said 42-year-old Scott Lipton was driving his 2017 Jaguar when he struck the teen who was out walking his dog near their home. The vehicle then crashed into a pole.
The boy was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was being treated for a broken leg.
Lipton’s 9-year-old stepson was with him in the car at the time of the crash. He was taken to Huntington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Lipton was not hurt.
The dog also escaped injury.
Lipton is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger (Leandra’s Law) and endangering the welfare of a child.
He will be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.