Happenings For Sept. 6, 2017

Passion for Fashion

Many fashionistas use the streets of New York as their runway, but it’s once again time to look to the real catwalks for inspiration.

New York Fashion Week kicks off today with top designers presenting their spring/summer 2018 collections — AKA, you get a preview of what the hottest trends will be next year.

Even the people who head straight for the sales rack will recognize the clothes of household names like Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, and Ralph Lauren — they dress celebrities on the reg. Speaking of stars, NYC is sure to be flooded with A-listers in the front row supporting their favorite brands — or showing their own. For example, Victoria Beckham’s latest line will hit the catwalk on Sunday morning. Kanye West’s Yeezy is also confirmed to show, although his time slot is mysteriously missing from the schedule.

Of course, there will also be plenty of parties worth checking out — if you can get your name on the guest list.

Check out the full schedule and find out how to snag tickets to non-industry only shows. It’s not the big dogs, but it’ll still be a thrilling experience.

Rock of Thrones

You know what Ned Stark always said: a musical is coming.

Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical is headed south of the wall this fall, and it just might hold you over until the season eight premiere (whenever that may be).

The parody will include tap-dancing direwolves, George R. R. Martin doing jazz squares rather than working on the final books, and the quest for the Iron Throne told through song. What more could a fan possibly ask for?

Tickets are now available for the limited run, from October 10 to 29, at the Jerry Orbach Theatre.

Moving Out

Ever dream of being on an episode of MTV’s Cribs? Well, if you’re not an A-lister yet, maybe just buy their old place.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are selling the Brooklyn townhouse steps from Prospect Park they purchased last year after completing renovations.

“We’ve been nomads for a while now, but that’s the nature of the business,” Krasinski told the Wall Street Journal. “The house is so special — someone who can spend every night there should have it.”

On top of the washer/dryer and dishwasher — dream items for most New Yorkers — the four-story, seven-bedroom house contains 5,200 square feet of living space. There’s also fireplaces, walk-in closets, and its own yard.

The pad is listed for a cool $8 million — a nice jump from the $6 million price tag the couple purchased it for last October. And it could be yours! Check out the listing here.