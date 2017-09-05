Happenings Sept. 5, 2017

Not Your Average Triathlon

Ready to exercise with thousands of your closest new pals?

Wanderlust 108, “the world’s only mindful triathlon,” returns to Prospect Park this weekend. In this case, however, the three events consist of a 5K run/walk, some outdoor yoga, and a guided meditation (a great trade for swimming and biking).

But there’s more! Maybe acroyoga grabs your attention or you’re ready to jump around to a DJ at the main stage. Choose your own adventure for a fun-filled day you won’t soon forget.

Tickets for Wanderlust are $55 and include a tote bag with $200 worth of gifts. This event is free to do the yoga and meditation portion alone.

See You Off-Broadway

September’s Broadway Week isn’t the only way to score cheap theater tickets. Off-Broadway is also getting in on the fun to boost their post-summer box office sales.

The Off Broadway Alliance is introducing 20at20, where 25 productions are offering $20 tickets. The catch (and where that second “20” comes in)? They’re handing out the nearly-freebies just 20 minutes before curtain time.

Participating productions include 2004 Best Musical Tony winner Avenue Q, the newly opened adaptation of A Clockwork Orange, the long-running Stomp, Hamilton parody Spamilton, and more excellent choices that are worth far more than $20.

Really, it’s a steal.

Check out all the participating shows here. The promotion runs from September 5 to 24.

You Had Me At Pizza

Had enough hot dogs and hamburgers to last a lifetime but not quite ready to transition to healthy eating again? National Cheese Pizza Day to the rescue.

Yes, September 5 is a day dedicated to the classic pie, though we know there’s nothing “plain” about it.

There’s been much debate over the years on where to find the perfect slice of ‘za, but the good news is that you really can’t go wrong in the Big Apple. We recommend Artichoke Basille’s Pizza‘s often overlooked margherita slice, Joe’s Pizza for some cheesy goodness in Greenwich Village, or Pizza Suprema if you find yourself near Penn Station.

Pizza Hut will offer large cheese pizzas for just $5 all day — just use the code SAYCHEESE when ordering. Be on the lookout for other deals from your favorite chains as well.