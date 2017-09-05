Hurricane Irma Now A Dangerous Category 5 Storm

MIAMI (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds near 175 mph as it approaches the northeast Caribbean on a path toward U.S.

Hurricane #Irma Advisory 25: Irma Becomes an Extremely Dangerous Category 5 Hurricane. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

Floridians took advantage of the Labor Day holiday to empty many store shelves of drinking water and other supplies in advance of Hurricane Irma.

By mid-day Monday, many grocery stores across South Florida had been emptied of bottled water and stores were hoping to restock beginning Tuesday morning.

MORE FROM CBS MIAMI

“Think right now it’s a little bit early to tell, but it’s a good time to be prepared,” said Ovide Val, who was preparing for the storm.

“Expect the worst and if nothing else bad happens, you can have a great party in your backyard after the storm is over,” resident Joe Schwartz said.

The governors of Florida and Puerto Rico have declared states of emergency on Monday.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for the state’s 67 counties to give local governments “ample time, resources and flexibility” to prepare for the storm. He also urged Floridians to stay vigilant and monitor weather conditions.

I have declared a state of emergency for every FL county to help state, federal and local governments work together as we prepare for #Irma. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 4, 2017

Video of Irma from a hurricane hunter plane that flew directly into the storm to gather weather information shows the cloud cover thickening as the plane gets closer to the stronger force of the hurricane. Eventually the clouds completely obscure the plane’s view.

Irma could impact Florida as early as Saturday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)