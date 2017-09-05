Report: Free Agent Jeremy Kerley Visits Jets Facility

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets have reportedly brought a familiar face in for a free-agent visit.
Wide receiver Jeremy Kerley, who played for Gang Green from 2011 to 2015, was at the team’s facility Tuesday, the Daily News reported. The 49ers released Kerley, 28, on Saturday.
Kerley was a fifth-round draft pick by the Jets out of TCU in 2011. In five seasons in New York, he caught 246 passes for 2,892 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best year came in 2012, when he had 56 receptions for 827 yards and two TDs.
Kerley signed with the Lions as an unrestricted free agent in March 2016 but was traded to San Francisco five months later. He led the 49ers with 64 receptions for 667 yards last season.
San Francisco re-signed Kerley to a three-year, $10.5 million contract in March, only to later cut him.
After releasing veterans Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker and losing Quincy Enunwa to a season-ending neck injury, the Jets have clearly been looking to add some experience to their receiving corps. Last week, they acquired sixth-year player Jermaine Kearse from the Seahawks in the trade involving defensive end Sheldon Richardson.
The Jets currently have seven wide receivers listed on their 53-man roster, with only Kerley and Robby Anderson having caught at least 20 NFL passes.