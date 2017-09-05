‘Suits’ Actress Meghan Markle Opens Up About Royal Romance With Prince Harry

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Britain’s royal family made headlines again Tuesday.

On Monday, Prince William announced he and his wife are expecting a third child. A day later, Prince Harry’s girlfriend opened up about their relationship.

As CBS2’s Elise Finch reports, California native Meghan Markle went from being a little-known actress to fodder for international tabloids once it was revealed she’s dating Prince Harry. Now, the “Suits” star is finally talking about her royal boyfriend in the October issue of Vanity Fair.

She tells the magazine, “It’s really simple… We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

“This is really a big deal, because normally we don’t hear from the girlfriend or boyfriend of any of the royals,” said “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Kevin Frazier. “This is really the first time that we can remember someone speaking out like this and professing their love, and saying that they are in love and that they are a committed couple.”

The 36-year-old has been criticized because she’s divorced, and in some cases, because she is biracial – her mother is black, her father white.

But at British eatery, Team & Sympathy, in the West Village, royal watchers told Finch none of that matters.

“Is she a good human being? Does she have a good heart? Is she kind? Does she love him for real? That’s all we need to know,” owner Nick Perry said. “That’s all I care about.”

“I think he’s sixth in line for the throne. It’s really quite a distance away,” another woman added. “I don’t think anyone should be concerned with the fact that she’s been divorced.”

“I think he’s free to date whoever he wants,” a man said.

“I think she’s really good for him. The question is: Is he good for her? Because she would have to give up her whole life and get involved in that royal family,” said another woman.

This isn’t the first time a royal dated a non-royal or an American. So what is it about this couple that has people so fascinated?

“I think it’s a sign of progress,” one woman said.

“There’s a certain lure, and drama, and glamour to the idea of a royal family,” another added.

“I think the whole world really wants a happy ending for Diana’s boys, as well. So I think that could be a good thing,” one man said.

Markle told Vanity Fair right now she and Prince Harry are enjoying the special time in their relationship. Apparently, so is the rest of the world.