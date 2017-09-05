Linebacker Mauldin Out Until At Least Week 8; Jets Re-Sign Carter

Filed Under: Lorenzo Mauldin, New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Jets have placed linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin on injured reserve and re-signed linebacker Bruce Carter.

Mauldin, entering his third season, has been dealing with a back injury that ailed him for most of training camp. He didn’t participate in any preseason games.

The move doesn’t end Mauldin’s season. He is eligible to be one of the team’s two short-term IR designations, meaning he could return to practice after Week 6 and could play after Week 8.

“We could possibly bring him back,” coach Todd Bowles said.

MORERebuilding Jets Start Season With Lots Of New Faces

Bruce Carter

Jets linebacker Bruce Carter, top, tackles the Jaguars’ Denard Robinson during the second quarter of a preseason game on Aug. 11, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Carter, a key backup last year and special teams contributor, was released by the Jets on Sunday to make room for the team’s waiver claims. He practiced with New York on Monday.

The Jets also announced six additions to their practice squad: outside linebacker Freddie Bishop, running back-kick returner Marcus Murphy, wide receiver JoJo Natson, offensive lineman Geoff Gray, defensive lineman Patrick Gamble and cornerback Terrell Sinkfield. Bishop, Murphy and Gamble were all in camp with the Jets this summer.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch