Rangers Hire Brian Leetch, Brad Richards As Advisers

Filed Under: Brad Richards, Brian Leetch, New York Rangers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A couple of former Rangers stars are returning to the team to serve as hockey operations advisers.

Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton announced that Brian Leetch and Brad Richards have been hired to assist with hockey-related decisions as well as off-ice player and prospect development. Leetch and Richards also will help on the ice in developing players with the Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Brian Leetch Rangers

Brian Leetch in 2012. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Leetch, 49, played for the Rangers from 1987 to 2004. He was a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman and became the first American-born player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP when he helped the Blueshirts’ win the Stanley Cup in 1994.

Leetch was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008.

MORE: Hartnett: Farewell And Adieu To Tanner Glass, A Guy Who Proved His Worth

Richards played for the Rangers from 2011-14 and was a member of the Blueshirts’ 2013-14 team that reached the Stanley Cup Final. The center spent 15 seasons in the NHL, scoring 20 or more goals 10 times.

brad richards1 Rangers Hire Brian Leetch, Brad Richards As Advisers

Brad Richards of the New York Rangers skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on April 20, 2014. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

Richards, 37, led the Tampa Bay Lightning in scoring during their 2004 Stanley Cup-winning run and was voted playoff MVP. He also won a title in 2015 with Chicago.

Richards announced his retirement as a player in July 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch