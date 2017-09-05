Teen Shot During Argument With Another Livery Cab Passenger In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 15-year-old was shot during a dispute with another livery cab passenger in the Bronx.
Police said the victim was riding in a livery cab around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on East Fordham Road and Bainbridge Avenue in the Fordham section, when he got into an argument with a rider in a different cab.
The suspect got out of the other cab and started shooting at the teen’s car, hitting him in the buttocks, police said.
The victim was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital by his livery driver.
The suspect was last seen running down Fordam Road.