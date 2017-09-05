These Adorable Pandas Just Turned One

1010 WINS– Happy birthday to these adorable baby pandas!

Ya Lun and Xi Lun at Zoo Atlanta in Georgia just turned one on Sunday.

To commemorate the special occasion, the zoo baked them panda-friendly birthday cakes using fruits, vegetables, and their favorite biscuits! The cakes were a delightful sight, full of colors and multiple tiers.

21248588 10155012690873553 3743512204087106397 o These Adorable Pandas Just Turned One

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

While the twins can start eating bamboo now, they’ll continue to nurse from their mother for the next few months. Mom was sure to watch over them during the party, making sure they were safe and sharing their delicious cake.

The twins couldn’t wait to dig into their cake, because no party is complete without a little panda-monium!

Kayla Jardine

