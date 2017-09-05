Nationwide Protests Planned As Trump Expected To End DACA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Nationwide protests are expected Tuesday as young immigrants fight to keep Obama-era protections President Donald Trump vows to dismantle, while they prepare for the worst.

Trump is expected to announce that he’s doing away with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects those brought into the country illegally as children.

The young immigrants are preparing for the unknown, with Trump expected to end the program but with a six-month delay to give Congress time to decide if it wants to address the status of the law.

Details of the changes were not clear, including what would happen if lawmakers failed to pass a measure by the deadline.

The executive order, enacted by the Obama administration in 2012, protects about 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the United States by their undocumented parents, allowing the so-called Dreamers to enroll in the program and attend school and get work permits that are renewable every two years.

Earlier this summer, ten state attorneys general asked the president to end DACA, giving him Tuesday as a deadline or they threatened to sue, claiming it was illegal overreach by Obama.

Conservative Congressman Steve King tweeted: “Ending DACA now gives chance 2 restore Rule of Law.”

But some Republicans and most Democrats argue DACA recipients need to be protected.

“To remove them from the country, to split up families like this, is just not the way we ought to go,” said Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says about 42,000 New Yorkers would be affected. He is threatening to sue to protect Dreamers in the state.

“It’s anti-New York,” said Cuomo. “It’s anti-American.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to make the formal announcement later Tuesday morning in Washington.

