Victim In Brooklyn Pipe Attack Speaks Out

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man who was attacked with a pipe while walking home from work is speaking out about the terrifying incident.

Muslim Auci said he was walking home on East 19th Street in Sheepshead Bay last week when he was hit with a pipe.

He needed nine stitches on the back of his head.

“I’m OK right now, thank God” Auci said.

Police have released surveillance photos of the two suspects.

Pipe Attack Suspects

These are the two suspects police say are wanted for attacking Auci. (credit: CBS2)

There is no clear motive for the attack.

Auci said he believes the men wanted to rob him but were scared off when a woman who reportedly witnessed the attack screamed.

