9/6 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see rounds of showers and storms today as a cold front slowly pushes through. Some of the more organized showers may run over the same areas and cause some flooding, so do be on the lookout. As for highs, they’ll be running about 10-15° cooler than yesterday in the low to mid 70s.

Showers will continue to swing through tonight before finally pushing east around daybreak. Temps will be running a little cooler than last night with lows around 60°

After some early showers east, we’ll see partial clearing with perhaps a shower here and there to our north and west. Highs will be similar to that of today in the low to mid 70s.

As for Friday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with comfortable humidity levels and highs in the low 70s.

 

