Boomer & Carton: Boomer Mans The Ship, With Jerry By His Side

Jerry Recco filled in for Craig to Boomer’s left on Wednesday and the two radio veterans attacked the morning by discussing Tuesday’s doings in the world of sports.

Following a long rain delay to begin the game, the Yankees suffered a brutal loss to the Orioles. Dellin Betances served up a two-out, two run home run to Manny Machado in the bottom of the ninth as the hosts squeaked out a 7-6 win. The loss, coupled with the Red Sox’s 19-inning win over Toronto, dropped the Yankees 3 1/2 games back in the AL East race.

Boomer and Jerry also discussed Ezekiel Elliot’s six-game suspension being upheld by an arbitrator. However, the Cowboys’ star running back will still play Week 1 against the Giants.

The guys also talked about the monster storm, Hurricane Irma.

