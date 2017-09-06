Boomer & Carton: Boomer Mans The Ship, With Jerry By His Side

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco filled in for Craig to Boomer’s left on Wednesday and the two radio veterans attacked the morning by discussing Tuesday’s doings in the world of sports.
Following a long rain delay to begin the game, the Yankees suffered a brutal loss to the Orioles. Dellin Betances served up a two-out, two run home run to Manny Machado in the bottom of the ninth as the hosts squeaked out a 7-6 win. The loss, coupled with the Red Sox’s 19-inning win over Toronto, dropped the Yankees 3 1/2 games back in the AL East race.
Boomer and Jerry also discussed Ezekiel Elliot’s six-game suspension being upheld by an arbitrator. However, the Cowboys’ star running back will still play Week 1 against the Giants.
The guys also talked about the monster storm, Hurricane Irma.