Boomer & Carton: De La Hoya Talks Alvarez-Triple G Showdown

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Oscar De La Hoya paid Boomer and Jerry a visit on Wednesday morning to promote the upcoming Canelo Alvarez-Gennday Golovkin fight, which will take place on Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
De La Hoya also provided insight on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, which he called a “sham.” A 10-time world champion in six different wight classes, De La Hoya later offered his take on the overall state of boxing.
You’ll want to check out this interview.