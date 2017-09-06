Boomer & Carton: De La Hoya Talks Alvarez-Triple G Showdown

Oscar De La Hoya paid Boomer and Jerry a visit on Wednesday morning to promote the upcoming Canelo Alvarez-Gennday Golovkin fight, which will take place on Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

De La Hoya also provided insight on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, which he called a “sham.” A 10-time world champion in six different wight classes, De La Hoya later offered his take on the overall state of boxing.

You’ll want to check out this interview.

