Boomer & Carton Podcast: Sept. 6, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
With Jerry Recco serving as a co-host, Boomer and the “update maven” got into all things baseball following the Yankees’ dreadful 7-6 walk-off loss in Baltimore, a game that started late on Tuesday night due to rain and ended well after midnight.
The guys then bounced around the world of sports and also had several guests. Justin Tuck talked some NFL, Oscar De La Hoya previewed a huge fight later this month, and CBS legal analyst Amy Dash tried to make some sense of the Ezekiel Elliott case.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!