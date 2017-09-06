Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was underway late Wednesday after a man was shot and killed by police in the Bronx.
Authorities responded to 3700 Pratt Avenue near Seton Falls Park in the Eastchester section just before 6 p.m. for reports of an emotionally disturbed person.
It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, but officials say one person was shot and killed by responding officers.
An imitation pistol and a small knife were recovered at the scene, according to police.
Two officers were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi for evaluation.
Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this breaking story.