De Blasio, Albanese To Face Off In Final Democratic Mayoral Primary Debate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and former City Council Member Sal Albanese will face off in the second and final debate before next week’s Democratic mayoral primary.

De Blasio and Albanese are the only two candidates who qualified for this debate based on criteria set by the Campaign Finance Board.

The debate is being held at the CUNY Graduate Center and will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on CBS2, simulcast in Spanish on WLNY-TV 10/55, and available in both languages on Facebook.

It will also air on 1010 WINS and WCBS NewsRadio 880.

When the pair last met, De Blasio defended his record on making New York more affordable and fighting for the city’s residents, while his opponent said the mayor has failed at handling the homelessness crisis and mass transit woes.

The hour-long debate will be moderated by CBS2’s Maurice DuBois leading a panel of questions from political reporter Marcia Kramer, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa and Jillian Jorgensen of the NY Daily News.

The debate is co-sponsored by the New York Daily News, Common Cause New York, the New York Immigration Coalition, Rock the Vote and CUNY.

