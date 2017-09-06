Happenings, September 7

Harry Potter…Pasta?

Good news, residents of Manhattan. Brooklynites aren’t the only ones who get to combine the magic of Harry Potter and casual Italian food any more.

Pasta Wiz Express, the Williamsburg eatery with decor inspired by everyone’s favorite boy wizard, has opened a second location Greenwich Village. The new location, located at MacDougal Street between Bleecker and West 3rd Streets, dishes out organic and gluten free pastas and salads faster than you can say “accio dinner.”

“We became famous for the Harry Potter comparison, but people stayed for the incredible pasta, because it’s the best in the city,” owner Alex Dimitrov boasted in the press release.

(It’s also on Seamless, if you’re a muggle who doesn’t care for the Potter paraphernalia.)

Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Snoopy Couture

It’s a little known fact, but Snoopy is actually quite the fashionista — when he’s not in the buff.

The Peanuts favorite and his sister Belle are acting as models for some of the top designers showing at New York Fashion Week, and the custom creations are on display at Brookfield Place New York’s “Snoopy and Belle in Fashion” exhibition.

Betsey Johnson, Zac Posen, Jenna Dewan Tatum x Danskin, Rachel Zoe, and more have styled the precious pups, and there’s no doubts you’ll wish the looks were in your own closet.

Stop by to see “Snoopy and Belle in Fashion” at Brookfield Place (230 Vesey St.) until October 1. The exhibit is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Photo Credit: Maria Tama/Getty Images

Songs at the Seaport

Great indie music and a beautiful setting of ships and skyscrapers. What more could a guy or gal want for a perfect September weekend?

Seaport Music Festival returns to the South Street Seaport for its 15th year. The free concert series features the best in indie bands, including Ted Leo + The Pharmacists, Big Huge, The Make-Up, Martin Rev ( surviving member of Suicide), and more.

In addition to great jams on the waterfront, there will also be film screenings, comedy, and dancing.

The festival kicks off tonight and lasts all weekend, so stop by to kick off fall right.