House To Vote on $7.9 Billion Harvey Relief Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The House is set to Wednesday on President Donald Trump’s request for a $7.9 billion first installment of relief funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The vote comes as the government’s response to Harvey is draining existing disaster reserves, with Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster accounts hovering at $1 billion or less.
FEMA is warning lawmakers that disaster funds run out on Friday, even as a much more powerful hurricane, Irma, is bearing down on the eastern U.S.
Last week, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal told WCBS 880’s Sean Adams there would be no tit-for-tat delay in providing relief for Harvey, as there was in Superstorm Sandy.
“We’re going to do the right thing. Two wrongs don’t make a right and we’re going to come to the aid of these folks in the gulf coast even though the senators from that area gave us a hard time and delayed the aid to us,” Blumenthal said.
This week’s measure is to handle the immediate emergency needs and replenish reserves in advance of Irma. Far more money will be needed once more complete estimates are in this fall, and Harvey could end up exceeding the $110 billion government cost of Hurricane Katrina.
Economists said the storm shut down everything from plastics plants to oil refineries to the Houston port — the second-busiest in the nation.
