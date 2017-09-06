AT 7: Bill de Blasio, Sal Albanese Face Off In Dem. Primary Debate | Watch Live | En Español | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Do the Wave! 70,000 Iowa Football Fans Wave To Kids In Hospital Across Street From Stadium

Filed Under: Children's Hospital, Football, Kids, Sports, University of Iowa

1010 WINS — Children staying at a hospital in Iowa got a warm welcome from 70,000 people!

University of Iowa football fans just created an amazing new tradition: At the start of the season, fans wave at the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital across the street from the stadium.

The sold out arena was eager to greet the young children and it was clear just how much the new tradition meant to the kids.

In a Facebook post, one mom wrote, “The Hawkeyes have a new tradition that after the first quarter they have everyone in the stands wave at the kids in the hospital… Skye even made a picture of her name to put in the window.”

The team has a longstanding partnership with the hospital including their program, “Touchdown for Kids” which encourages fans to donate for every touchdown the team scores. Last year, the program raised over $42,000 for the hospital.

The heartfelt waves must have been good luck, because Iowa won the game 24-3 over Wyoming.

Talk about a touchdown all around!

Kayla Jardine

