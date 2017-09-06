Opening Statements Set To Begin In Menendez Corruption Trial

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend.

Menendez and Florida ophthalmologist Dr. Salomon Melgen are charged with a conspiracy in which, prosecutors say, Menendez lobbied for Melgen’s business interests in exchange for political donations and gifts. The indictment also alleges Menendez pressured State Department officials to give visas to three young women described as Melgen’s girlfriends.

The men both pleaded not guilty and Menendez has vehemently denied the allegations.

Defense lawyers say that the trips described as bribes were examples of friends vacationing together, that most of Melgen’s contributions went to committees Menendez didn’t control and that he didn’t control the people he lobbied on Melgen’s behalf.

“I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to seek exoneration,” Menendez said recently. “I do believe we’ll be exonerated. I did nothing wrong, and I did nothing illegal.”

Among the gifts prosecutors say Melgen gave Menendez were flights on Melgen’s private jet, vacations at Melgen’s private villa in the Dominican Republic and a three-night stay at a luxury Paris hotel valued at nearly $5,000.

Melgen also directed more than $750,000 in campaign contributions to entities that supported Menendez, according to the indictment, which alleges they were inducements to get Menendez to use his influence on Melgen’s behalf.

Prosecutors say that lobbying included a three-year effort to help Melgen avoid paying $8.9 million for overbilling Medicare, a meeting with an assistant secretary of state to help Melgen in a contract dispute over port screening equipment in the Dominican Republic, and helping one of Melgen’s girlfriends and her sister get into the country after their visas were denied.

Melgen’s sentencing in a separate Medicare fraud case has been delayed until after his trial with Menendez.

Jurors will have to wade through complex legal concepts, including whether Menendez’s interactions with executive branch officials were “official acts” as defined under federal bribery statutes. That will depend on how a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision reversing the bribery conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, a Republican, is interpreted.

Menendez and his attorneys asked the judge that the trial be recessed for the days that Senate has important votes, but their request was denied, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The judge said the Menendez has the option of being absent from the trial, if he chooses, but that the proceedings will not be halted and he will not be given special treatment.

Menendez is up for re-election next year. If he is convicted and steps down or is forced out of the Senate by a two-thirds majority vote before Gov. Chris Christie leaves office Jan. 16, the Republican governor would pick a successor.

